Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd – Consenus Indicates Potential 16,938.1% Upside

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd with ticker code (FFHL) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 89.45 and 89.45 calculating the average target price we see 357.8. With the stocks previous close at 2.1 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 16,938.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.15 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.76. The company has a market capitalisation of $7m. Visit the company website at: http://www.fuweiholdings.com

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers printing base films for use in printing and lamination; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; metallized films or aluminum plating base films for use in vacuum aluminum plating for flexible plastic lamination; high-gloss films for aesthetically enhanced packaging purposes; heat-sealable films for construction, printing, and making heat sealable bags; and laser holographic base films used as anti-counterfeit films for food, medicine, cosmetics, cigarettes, and alcohol packaging. It also provides dry films used in circuit boards production, as well as for nameplate and crafts etching; heat shrinkable films used for special-shaped packaging for beverage and cosmetics; and chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance. The company markets and sells its products under Fuwei Films brand for packaging, imaging, electronics, electrical, and magnetic products. It also exports its products to end-users and distributors primarily in Europe, Asia, and North America. The company was formerly known as Neo-Luck Plastic Holdings Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. in April 2005. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Weifang, the People’s Republic of China. Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hongkong Ruishang International Trade Co., Ltd.

