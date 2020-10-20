FutureFuel Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.3% Upside

FutureFuel Corp. found using ticker (FF) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 14 with the average target price sitting at 14. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.83 this would imply there is a potential upside of 18.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.75 and the 200 day moving average is 12.1. The company has a market capitalisation of $524m. Company Website: http://www.futurefuelcorporation.com

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents. The Biofuels segment is involved in the production and sale of biodiesel and petrodiesel blends; and the buying, sale, and shipping of refined petroleum products on common carrier pipelines. This segment markets its biodiesel products directly to customers through trucks, rail, and barges. The company is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn