FutureFuel Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.0% Upside

FutureFuel Corp. found using ticker (FF) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 14 calculating the mean target price we have 14. Now with the previous closing price of 12.73 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.78 and the 200 day MA is 12.1. The market capitalisation for the company is $546m. Find out more information at: http://www.futurefuelcorporation.com

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents. The Biofuels segment is involved in the production and sale of biodiesel and petrodiesel blends; and the buying, sale, and shipping of refined petroleum products on common carrier pipelines. This segment markets its biodiesel products directly to customers through trucks, rail, and barges. The company is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn