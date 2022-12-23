Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Future plc 53.2% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

Broker Ratings

Future plc with ticker (LON:FUTR) now has a potential upside of 53.2% according to Deutsche.



Deutsche set a target price of 2,621 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Future plc share price of 1,226 GBX at opening today (23/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 53.2%. Trading has ranged between 1,114 (52 week low) and 3,940 (52 week high) with an average of 418,838 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,511,917,317.

Future plc is a United Kingdom-based multi-platform media company. The Company’s portfolio consists approximately 240 brands, which covers technology, games, television (TV) and entertainment, women’s lifestyle, luxury, wealth, knowledge, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and business-to-business (B2B) sectors. Its brands include TechRadar, Gamesradar+, Tom’s Guide, CinemaBlend, Marie Claire, Decanter, Kiplinger, The Week, Guitar World, Digital Camera World, Live Science. The Company solutions include digital advertising, affiliates, events, digital licensing, media, magazine and other. The Company’s subsidiaries include Ascent Publishing Limited, Barcroft Media Limited, Barcroft Productions Limited, Energylinx Limited, Energylinx for Business Limited, Energylinx for Business Trading Limited, Future Holdings 2002 Limited, Future UK Finance Limited, Future Publishing Limited and other.



