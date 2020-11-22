Twitter
Future FinTech Group Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 92.3% Upside

Future FinTech Group Inc. with ticker code (FTFT) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 4 and 4 with the average target price sitting at 4. With the stocks previous close at 2.08 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 92.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.13 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.9. The company has a market cap of $86m. Company Website: http://www.ftftex.com

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People’s Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system. It also engages in the development of block chain-based e-commerce and financial technology. The company sells its products directly to end-users, exhibitions, and distributors, as well as trade Websites. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

