Future FinTech Group Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 220.0% Upside

Future FinTech Group Inc. found using ticker (FTFT) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4 and 4 and has a mean target at 4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.25 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 220.0%. The 50 day MA is 0.99 and the 200 day MA is 0.76. The market cap for the company is $48m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ftft.top

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People’s Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising fresh fruits, vegetables, and fructose. The company also provides fruit juices, such as kiwifruit, mulberry, peach, pomegranate, and fruit and vegetable juices; and sells IB-LIVE products online and offline. In addition, it is involved in the financial technology, online sales, and Internet distribution business with blockchain technology. The company sells its products directly to end-users, exhibitions, and distributors, as well as trade Websites. Future FinTech Group Inc. also exports its products to Asia, North America, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

