Future FinTech Group Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 210.1% Upside

Future FinTech Group Inc. with ticker code (FTFT) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 4 and 4 and has a mean target at 4. With the stocks previous close at 1.29 this would imply there is a potential upside of 210.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.98 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.76. The company has a market cap of $48m. Find out more information at: http://www.ftft.top

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People’s Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising fresh fruits, vegetables, and fructose. The company also provides fruit juices, such as kiwifruit, mulberry, peach, pomegranate, and fruit and vegetable juices; and sells IB-LIVE products online and offline. In addition, it is involved in the financial technology, online sales, and Internet distribution business with blockchain technology. The company sells its products directly to end-users, exhibitions, and distributors, as well as trade Websites. Future FinTech Group Inc. also exports its products to Asia, North America, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

