Fuller, Smith & Turner plc 29.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Fuller, Smith & Turner plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:FSTA) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Fuller, Smith & Turner plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 850 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 29.3% from today’s opening price of 657.55 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 248.45 points and decreased 308.45 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 1250 GBX while the year low share price is currently 604 GBX.

Fuller, Smith & Turner plc has a 50 day moving average of 872.48 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,024.65. There are currently 32,339,773 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 28,778. Market capitalisation for LON:FSTA is £209,561,644 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn