Fuller, Smith & Turner plc 22.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Fuller, Smith & Turner plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:FSTA) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Fuller, Smith & Turner plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Canaccord Genuity have set their target price at 700 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 22.8% from today’s opening price of 569.98 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 9.98 points and decreased 8.02 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 1090 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 486 GBX.

Fuller, Smith & Turner plc has a 50 day moving average of 588.48 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 718.47. There are currently 32,345,581 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 39,802. Market capitalisation for LON:FSTA is £184,363,273 GBP.

