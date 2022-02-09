Full House Resorts – Consensus Indicates Potential 87.9% Upside

Full House Resorts found using ticker (FLL) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 13 with the average target price sitting at 15.67. Now with the previous closing price of 8.34 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 87.9%. The day 50 moving average is 10.07 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.72. The company has a market cap of $296m. Find out more information at: https://www.fullhouseresorts.com

The potential market cap would be $557m based on the market concensus.

Full House Resorts owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park. It also owns and operates the Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado that has gaming space, 36 hotel rooms, and various acres of surface parking, as well as a steakhouse and four casual dining outlets. In addition, the company owns and operates the Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana, which has 772 slot machines and 20 table games; a land-based pavilion with approximately 30,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; a 190-guest-room hotel; a 56-space RV park; surface parking; an 18-hole golf course on approximately 311 acres; and four dining outlets, as well as a leased 104-room hotel. Further, it owns and operates the Stockman’s Casino that is located in Fallon, Nevada, which has 203 slot machines, a bar, a fine-dining restaurant, and a coffee shop, and approximately 300 surface parking spaces; and the Grand Lodge Casino that has 270 slot machines and 11 table games, which is integrated into the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada. Full House Resorts was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.