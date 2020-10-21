Full House Resorts – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.3% Upside

Full House Resorts found using ticker (FLL) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5.5 and 3 with a mean TP of 4.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.03 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 40.3%. The day 50 moving average is 2.14 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.71. The market cap for the company is $79m. Find out more information at: http://www.fullhouseresorts.com

Full House Resorts owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park. It also owns and operates the Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado that has gaming space, 36 hotel rooms, and various acres of surface parking, as well as 1 steakhouse and 4 casual dining outlets. In addition, the company owns and operates the Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana, which has 825 slot machines and 24 table games; a land-based pavilion with approximately 30,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; a 190-room hotel; a 56-space RV park; surface parking; an 18-hole golf course on approximately 311 acres; and 5 dining outlets, as well as a leased 104-room hotel. Further, it owns and operates the Stockman’s Casino that is located in Fallon, Nevada, which has 219 slot machines and 4 table games, a bar, a fine-dining restaurant, and a coffee shop, and approximately 300 surface parking spaces; and the Grand Lodge Casino that has 269 slot machines and 17 table games, which is integrated into the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada. Full House Resorts was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

