Full House Resorts – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.5% Upside

Full House Resorts with ticker code (FLL) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 11.5 calculating the mean target price we have 11.83. Now with the previous closing price of 10.8 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 9.29 and the 200 day MA is 6.54. The market cap for the company is $335m. Company Website: http://www.fullhouseresorts.com

Full House Resorts owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park. It also owns and operates the Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado that has gaming space, 36 hotel rooms, and various acres of surface parking, as well as a steakhouse and four casual dining outlets. In addition, the company owns and operates the Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana, which has 772 slot machines and 20 table games; a land-based pavilion with approximately 30,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; a 190-guest-room hotel; a 56-space RV park; surface parking; an 18-hole golf course on approximately 311 acres; and four dining outlets, as well as a leased 104-room hotel. Further, it owns and operates the Stockman’s Casino that is located in Fallon, Nevada, which has 203 slot machines, a bar, a fine-dining restaurant, and a coffee shop, and approximately 300 surface parking spaces; and the Grand Lodge Casino that has 270 slot machines and 11 table games, which is integrated into the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada. Full House Resorts was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.