Full House Resorts – Consensus Indicates Potential 60.4% Upside

Full House Resorts with ticker code (FLL) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 13 with a mean TP of 15.67. With the stocks previous close at 9.77 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 60.4%. The 50 day MA is 9.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.57. The market capitalisation for the company is $327m. Find out more information at: https://www.fullhouseresorts.com

The potential market cap would be $524m based on the market concensus.

Full House Resorts owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park. It also owns and operates the Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado that has gaming space and 14 hotel rooms, as well as a steakhouse and a casual dining outlet. In addition, the company owns and operates the Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana, which has 642 slot machines and 16 table games; a land-based pavilion with approximately 31,500 square feet of meeting and convention space; a contiguous 190-guest-room hotel and an adjacent leased 104-guest-room hotel; a 56-space RV park; surface parking; an 18-hole golf course on approximately 230 acres; and four dining outlets. Further, it owns and operates the Stockman’s Casino that is located in Fallon, Nevada, which has 186 slot machines, a bar, a fine-dining restaurant, and a coffee shop; and the Grand Lodge Casino that has 269 slot machines and 9 table games, which is integrated into the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada. Full House Resorts was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.