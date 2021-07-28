Twitter
Full House Resorts – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.1% Upside

Full House Resorts with ticker code (FLL) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 12 with a mean TP of 12.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.27 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 51.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.36 and the 200 moving average now moves to 8.43. The market cap for the company is $281m. Visit the company website at: http://www.fullhouseresorts.com

Full House Resorts owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park. It also owns and operates the Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado that has gaming space, 36 hotel rooms, and various acres of surface parking, as well as a steakhouse and four casual dining outlets. In addition, the company owns and operates the Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana, which has 772 slot machines and 20 table games; a land-based pavilion with approximately 30,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; a 190-guest-room hotel; a 56-space RV park; surface parking; an 18-hole golf course on approximately 311 acres; and four dining outlets, as well as a leased 104-room hotel. Further, it owns and operates the Stockman’s Casino that is located in Fallon, Nevada, which has 203 slot machines, a bar, a fine-dining restaurant, and a coffee shop, and approximately 300 surface parking spaces; and the Grand Lodge Casino that has 270 slot machines and 11 table games, which is integrated into the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada. Full House Resorts was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

