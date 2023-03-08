FTI Consulting – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.2% Upside

FTI Consulting found using ticker (FCN) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 220 and 190 with a mean TP of 205. Given that the stocks previous close was at 182.75 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 164.37 and the 200 day MA is 167.12. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,200m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.fticonsulting.com

The potential market cap would be $6,955m based on the market concensus.

FTI Consulting provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services. The Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers construction and environmental solutions, data and analytics, disputes, health solutions, and risk and investigation services. The Economic Consulting segment provides antitrust and competition economics, financial economics, and international arbitration services. The Technology segment offers corporate legal department consulting; e-discovery and expertise; and information governance, privacy, and security services. The Strategic Communications segment provides corporate reputation, financial communications, and public affairs services. The company serves aerospace and defense, agriculture, airlines and aviation, automotive and industrial, construction, energy, power and products, environmental solutions, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, hospitality, gaming and leisure, insurance, mining, private equity, public sector and government contracts, real estate, retail and consumer products, telecom, media and technology, and transportation and logistics industries. FTI Consulting was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.