FTI Consulting – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.0% Upside

FTI Consulting found using ticker (FCN) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 193 and 165 calculating the average target price we see 179.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 147.01 this indicates there is a potential upside of 22.0%. The day 50 moving average is 142.54 and the 200 moving average now moves to 139.99. The market cap for the company is $5,075m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.fticonsulting.com

FTI Consulting provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions. Its Economic Consulting segment provides financial, economic, and econometric consulting; business and expert valuation, and expert testimony services; intellectual property services; economic and statistical analyses services; services related to public policy and regulated industries, and healthcare economics and policy; international arbitration; and economic impact analysis, market modeling, and securities litigation and risk management services and other litigation services. The company’s Technology segment offers e-discovery and data compliance management, managed document review, digital forensics, information governance, privacy and security, and contract intelligence services, as well as Radiance Visual Analytics software. Its Strategic Communications segment provides advice services relating to public affairs and government relations, crisis communications, corporate reputation, digital and, capital markets communications, transaction communications, and digital, analytics, and insights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

