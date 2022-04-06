Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

FTI Consulting – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

FTI Consulting with ticker code (FCN) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 200 and 179 and has a mean target at 189.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 156.91 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 20.8%. The day 50 moving average is 148.89 and the 200 moving average now moves to 144.46. The market cap for the company is $5,459m. Visit the company website at: https://www.fticonsulting.com

The potential market cap would be $6,593m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

FTI Consulting provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services. The company’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers. construction and environmental solution, data and analytics, dispute, health solution, and risk and investigation services. Its Economic Consulting segment provides. antitrust and competition economic, financial economic, and international arbitration services. The company’s Technology segment offers corporate legal operation; e-discovery and expertise; and information governance, privacy, and security services. Its Strategic Communications segment provides corporate reputation, financial communication, and public affairs services. The company serves aerospace and defense, agriculture, airlines and aviation, automotive and industrial, construction, energy, power and products, environmental solutions, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, hospitality, gaming and leisure, insurance, mining, private equity, public sector, real estate, retail and consumer products, telecom, media and technology, and transportation and logistics industries. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

You might also enjoy reading  FTI Consulting - Consensus Indicates Potential 21.7% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.