FS Bancorp – Consenus Indicates Potential 14.8% Upside

FS Bancorp with ticker code (FSBW) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 37 and has a mean target at 43.5. Now with the previous closing price of 37.89 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 37.05 and the 200 day moving average is 52.41. The company has a market cap of $154m. Company Website: http://www.fsbwa.com

FS Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company provides one-to-four-family residential first mortgages, second mortgage/home equity loan products, non-mortgage commercial business loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and development loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include personal lines of credit, automobile, direct home improvement, loans on deposit, and recreational loans. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 21 full-service branches and 8 home loan production offices in various suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, including Snohomish, King, Pierce, Jefferson, Kitsap, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Thurston, and Lewis counties; and 1 loan production office in the market area of the Tri-Cities. The company was founded in 1936 and is based in Mountlake Terrace, Washington.

