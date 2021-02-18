FS Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.9% Upside

FS Bancorp found using ticker (FSBW) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 68 and 58 with a mean TP of 62. With the stocks previous close at 59.7 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 3.9%. The 50 day MA is 57.09 and the 200 moving average now moves to 48.68. The company has a market capitalisation of $250m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.fsbwa.com

FS Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company provides one-to-four-family residential first mortgages, second mortgage/home equity loan products, non-mortgage commercial business loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and development loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include personal lines of credit, automobile, direct home improvement, loans on deposit, and recreational loans. As of April 24, 2020, it operated 21 full-service branches and seven home loan production offices in suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, including Snohomish, King, Pierce, Jefferson, Kitsap, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Thurston, and Lewis counties; and one loan production office in the market area of the Tri-Cities. The company was founded in 1936 and is based in Mountlake Terrace, Washington.