Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Frp Advisory Group PLC 9.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Frp Advisory Group PLC with ticker (LON:FRP) now has a potential upside of 9.5% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 180 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Frp Advisory Group PLC share price of 163 GBX at opening today (24/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 9.5%. Trading has ranged between 109 (52 week low) and 170 (52 week high) with an average of 285,112 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £405,402,512.

FRP Advisory Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based advisory services company. The Company’s services include restructuring advisory, corporate finance, forensic services, debt advisory and pensions advisory. Its restructuring advisory includes corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, personal insolvency and general advice. Its corporate finance services include mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A and partial exits. The Company’s debt advisory services include raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, asset-based lending and corporate and leveraged debt advisory. Its forensic services include forensic investigations, compliance and risk advisory, dispute services and forensic technology. The Company’s pensions advisory services include pension scheme transaction advisory, pension scheme restructuring advisory, covenant advisory and corporate governance.



You might also enjoy reading  Frp Advisory Group PLC 12.8% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.