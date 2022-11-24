Frp Advisory Group PLC 9.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Frp Advisory Group PLC with ticker (LON:FRP) now has a potential upside of 9.5% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 180 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Frp Advisory Group PLC share price of 163 GBX at opening today (24/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 9.5%. Trading has ranged between 109 (52 week low) and 170 (52 week high) with an average of 285,112 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £405,402,512.



FRP Advisory Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based advisory services company. The Company’s services include restructuring advisory, corporate finance, forensic services, debt advisory and pensions advisory. Its restructuring advisory includes corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, personal insolvency and general advice. Its corporate finance services include mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A and partial exits. The Company’s debt advisory services include raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, asset-based lending and corporate and leveraged debt advisory. Its forensic services include forensic investigations, compliance and risk advisory, dispute services and forensic technology. The Company’s pensions advisory services include pension scheme transaction advisory, pension scheme restructuring advisory, covenant advisory and corporate governance.







