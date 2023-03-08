Frontline Plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.2% Upside

Frontline Plc with ticker code (FRO) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 16 with a mean TP of 20.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.21 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 14.78 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.23. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,045m. Visit the company website at: https://www.frontline.bm

The potential market cap would be $4,498m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.