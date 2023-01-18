Frontline Plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.9% Upside

Frontline Plc found using ticker (FRO) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 16 with the average target price sitting at 18.63. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.12 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 31.9%. The day 50 moving average is 13.21 and the 200 day MA is 11.03. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,146m. Company Website: https://www.frontline.bm

The potential market cap would be $4,150m based on the market concensus.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.