Frontline Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.9% Upside

Frontline Ltd. with ticker code (FRO) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 9 and 7 calculating the average target price we see 8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.28 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.7 while the 200 day moving average is 7.84. The market cap for the company is $1,430m. Company Website: http://www.frontline.bm

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

