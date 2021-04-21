Twitter
Frontline Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 61.7% Upside

Frontline Ltd. found using ticker (FRO) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 7 with a mean TP of 12. Now with the previous closing price of 7.42 this indicates there is a potential upside of 61.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.39 and the 200 day MA is 6.71. The company has a market cap of $1,435m. Find out more information at: http://www.frontline.bm

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

