Frontline Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.7% Upside

Frontline Ltd. with ticker code (FRO) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 23 and 13 calculating the mean target price we have 17.5. Now with the previous closing price of 13.92 this indicates there is a potential upside of 25.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 12.67 while the 200 day moving average is 10.46. The market cap for the company is $2,923m. Company Website: https://www.frontline.bm

The potential market cap would be $3,675m based on the market concensus.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.