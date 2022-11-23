Frontline Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.8% Upside

Frontline Ltd. found using ticker (FRO) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 13 with the average target price sitting at 17. With the stocks previous close at 14.43 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 12.57 and the 200 day moving average is 10.22. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,157m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.frontline.bm

The potential market cap would be $3,719m based on the market concensus.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.