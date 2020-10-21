Frontline Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 79.9% Upside

Don't Miss
21st October 2020

Frontline Ltd. with ticker code (FRO) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 7 calculating the average target price we see 12. With the stocks previous close at 6.67 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 79.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.98 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.93. The company has a market cap of $1,305m. Find out more information at: http://www.frontline.bm

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

