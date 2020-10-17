Frontline Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 77.0% Upside

Frontline Ltd. found using ticker (FRO) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 7 with the average target price sitting at 12. Now with the previous closing price of 6.78 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 77.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.05 and the 200 day moving average is 7.99. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,323m. Visit the company website at: http://www.frontline.bm

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

