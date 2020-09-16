Frontline Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 54.2% Upside

Frontline Ltd. with ticker code (FRO) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 7 with a mean TP of 12. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.78 this would imply there is a potential upside of 54.2%. The day 50 moving average is 8.06 and the 200 day MA is 8.18. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,465m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.frontline.bm
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.