Frontier Developments PLC 36.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Frontier Developments PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:FDEV) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Frontier Developments PLC are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within AIM. Berenberg have set a target price of 1800 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 36.8% from the opening price of 1316 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 18 points and increased 24 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 1452 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 790 GBX.

Frontier Developments PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,322.59 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,133.79. There are currently 38,911,810 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 79,500. Market capitalisation for LON:FDEV is £508,188,238 GBP.