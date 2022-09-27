Frontier Developments PLC 24.8% potential upside indicated by Credit Suisse

Frontier Developments PLC with ticker (LON:FDEV) now has a potential upside of 24.8% according to Credit Suisse.







Credit Suisse set a target price of 1,800 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Frontier Developments PLC share price of 1,354 GBX at opening today (27/09/2022) indicates a potential upside of 24.8%. Trading has ranged between 1,066 (52 week low) and 2,702 (52 week high) with an average of 46,012 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £523,542,088.



Frontier Developments PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector. The Company uses its COBRA game development technology to create various genre games, primarily for personal computers (PC) and video game consoles. In addition to self-publishing internally developed games, the Company also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. The Company’s portfolio of games includes Elite Dangerous, Planet Coaster, Jurassic World Evolution, Planet Zoo, Jurassic World Evolution 2, and others. The Company has also released two titles under Frontier Foundry: RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition and Struggling on PC and Nintendo Switch. The Company’s subsidiaries include Frontier Developments Inc. and Frontier Games Ltd. It operates in United Kingdom and North America.







