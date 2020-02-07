Frontier Developments PLC 18.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

Frontier Developments PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:FDEV) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at Credit Suisse. Frontier Developments PLC are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within AIM. Credit Suisse have set their target price at 1650 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 18.7% from today’s opening price of 1390 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 170 points and increased 220 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 1452 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 790 GBX.

Frontier Developments PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,307.83 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,126.11. There are currently 172,786,228 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 71,587. Market capitalisation for LON:FDEV is £547,878,284 GBP.