Fresnillo Plc 7.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Citigroup

Fresnillo Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:FRES) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Citigroup. Fresnillo Plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Citigroup have set a target price of 690 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 7.5% from today’s opening price of 642 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 7 points and increased 18.8 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 1028 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 536.8 GBX.

Fresnillo Plc has a 50 day moving average of 634.92 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 711.17. There are currently 736,893,589 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,754,206. Market capitalisation for LON:FRES is £4,741,172,958 GBP.