Follow us on:

Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Fresnillo Plc 5.3% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Broker Ratings

Fresnillo Plc with ticker (LON:FRES) now has a potential upside of 5.3% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.



JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 750 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Fresnillo Plc share price of 710 GBX at opening today (18/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 5.3%. Trading has ranged between 611 (52 week low) and 998 (52 week high) with an average of 1,072,205 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £5,248,153,711.

Fresnillo plc is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the mining and beneficiation of non-ferrous minerals, and the sale of related production. The primary contents of this production include silver, gold, lead and zinc. The Company has seven operating mines: Fresnillo, located in the State of Zacatecas, which is primary silver mine; Saucito, located in the State of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine; Cienega, located in the State of Durango, an underground gold mine, including the San Ramon satellite mine; Herradura, located in the State of Sonora, a surface gold mine; Soledad-Dipolos mine, located in the State of Sonora, a surface gold mine; Noche Buena, located in State of Sonora, a surface gold mine, and San Julian, an underground gold and silver miner. The Company owns a number of subsidiaries in South and North America.



Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.