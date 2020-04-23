Fresnillo Plc 5.7% Potential Decrease Indicated by HSBC

Fresnillo Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:FRES) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at HSBC. Fresnillo Plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 710 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -5.7% from today’s opening price of 753.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 26.4 points and increased 118.8 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 921.2 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 456.51 GBX.

Fresnillo Plc has a 50 day moving average of 692.69 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 678.54. There are currently 736,893,589 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,885,466. Market capitalisation for LON:FRES is £5,769,443,988 GBP.

