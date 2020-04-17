Fresnillo Plc 3.6% Potential Decrease Indicated by UBS

Fresnillo Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:FRES) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at UBS. Fresnillo Plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 700 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -3.6% from the opening price of 726 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 127 points and increased 76.4 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 921.2 GBX while the 52 week low is 456.51 GBX.

Fresnillo Plc has a 50 day moving average of 686.11 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 681.89. There are currently 736,893,589 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,943,851. Market capitalisation for LON:FRES is £5,479,539,886 GBP.

