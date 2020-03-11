Fresnillo Plc 15.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Citigroup

Fresnillo Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:FRES) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Citigroup. Fresnillo Plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Citigroup have set a target price of 700 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 15.2% from today’s opening price of 607.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 44.8 points and increased 29.8 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 921.2 GBX while the 52 week low is 536.8 GBX.

Fresnillo Plc has a 50 day moving average of 667.19 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 706.45. There are currently 736,893,589 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,900,068. Market capitalisation for LON:FRES is £4,729,320,718 GBP.

