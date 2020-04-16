Fresnillo Plc 14.5% Potential Decrease Indicated by Barclays Capital

Fresnillo Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:FRES) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. Fresnillo Plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 600 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -14.5% from the opening price of 701.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 117 points and increased 66.8 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 921.2 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 456.51 GBX.

Fresnillo Plc has a 50 day moving average of 684.42 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 682.69. There are currently 588,624,142 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,989,266. Market capitalisation for LON:FRES is £5,184,782,486 GBP.

