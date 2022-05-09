Fresnillo Plc 13.3% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Fresnillo Plc with ticker (LON:FRES) now has a potential upside of 13.3% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 880 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Fresnillo Plc share price of 763 GBX at opening today (09/05/2022) indicates a potential upside of 13.3%. Trading has ranged between 611 (52 week low) and 998 (52 week high) with an average of 946,041 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £5,716,339,344.



Fresnillo plc is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the mining and beneficiation of non-ferrous minerals, and the sale of related production. The primary contents of this production include silver, gold, lead and zinc. The Company has seven operating mines: Fresnillo, located in the State of Zacatecas, which is primary silver mine; Saucito, located in the State of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine; Cienega, located in the State of Durango, an underground gold mine, including the San Ramon satellite mine; Herradura, located in the State of Sonora, a surface gold mine; Soledad-Dipolos mine, located in the State of Sonora, a surface gold mine; Noche Buena, located in State of Sonora, a surface gold mine, and San Julian, an underground gold and silver miner. The Company owns a number of subsidiaries in South and North America.







