Fresh Del Monte Produce – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.1% Upside

Fresh Del Monte Produce found using ticker (FDP) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35 and 33 calculating the mean target price we have 34. With the stocks previous close at 31.44 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 28.23 and the 200 day moving average is 27.12. The company has a market cap of $1,511m. Visit the company website at: https://www.freshdelmonte.com

The potential market cap would be $1,634m based on the market concensus.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services. The company offers pineapples, fresh-cut fruit, fresh-cut vegetables, melons, and vegetables; non-tropical fruits, such as grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis; other fruit and vegetables, and avocados; and prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and meals and snacks. It also engages in the sale of poultry and meat products; and third-party freight services business. The company offers its products under the Del Monte brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Fruit Express, Just Juice, Fruitini, Mann’s Logo, Arcadian Harvest, Nourish Bowls, Broccolini, Caulilini, Better Burger Leaf, RomaLeaf, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, convenience stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company was founded in 1886 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.