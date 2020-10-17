Fresh Del Monte Produce – Consensus Indicates Potential 58.3% Upside

Fresh Del Monte Produce with ticker code (FDP) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 42 and 36 calculating the mean target price we have 39.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 24.84 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 58.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 23.33 while the 200 day moving average is 24.79. The company has a market cap of $1,183m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.freshdelmonte.com

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables. The company also engages in poultry and meat products business; and ocean freight business. In addition, it engages in manufacturing plastic and box products, such as bins, trays, bags, and boxes. The company offers its products under the DEL MONTE brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Fruit Express, Just Juice, Fruitini, Mann’s Logo, Arcadian Harvest, Nourish Bowls, Broccolini, Caulilini, Better Burger Leaf, RomaLeaf, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, convenience stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

