Fresh Del Monte Produce – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.4% Upside

Fresh Del Monte Produce found using ticker (FDP) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 35 calculating the mean target price we have 37.5. Now with the previous closing price of 27.49 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 36.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 27.29 while the 200 day moving average is 30.87. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,333m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.freshdelmonte.com

The potential market cap would be $1,818m based on the market concensus.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables. The company also engages in poultry and meat products business; and ocean freight business. In addition, it manufactures and sells plastic and box products, such as bins, trays, bags, and boxes. The company offers its products under the Del Monte brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Fruit Express, Just Juice, Fruitini, Mann’s Logo, Arcadian Harvest, Nourish Bowls, Broccolini, Caulilini, Better Burger Leaf, RomaLeaf, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, convenience stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.