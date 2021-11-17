Fresh Del Monte Produce – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.7% Upside

Fresh Del Monte Produce with ticker code (FDP) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 40 and 35 with a mean TP of 37.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 28.91 this would imply there is a potential upside of 29.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 32.17 while the 200 day moving average is 32.41. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,355m. Company Website: http://www.freshdelmonte.com

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables. The company also engages in poultry and meat products business; and ocean freight business. In addition, it manufactures and sells plastic and box products, such as bins, trays, bags, and boxes. The company offers its products under the Del Monte brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Fruit Express, Just Juice, Fruitini, Mann’s Logo, Arcadian Harvest, Nourish Bowls, Broccolini, Caulilini, Better Burger Leaf, RomaLeaf, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, convenience stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.