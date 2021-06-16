Fresh Del Monte Produce – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.5% Upside

Fresh Del Monte Produce with ticker code (FDP) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 42 and 35 with a mean TP of 38.5. Now with the previous closing price of 34.52 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.5%. The day 50 moving average is 33.57 and the 200 day MA is 28.44. The market cap for the company is $1,641m. Company Website: http://www.freshdelmonte.com

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables. The company also engages in poultry and meat products business; and ocean freight business. In addition, it manufactures and sells plastic and box products, such as bins, trays, bags, and boxes. The company offers its products under the Del Monte brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Fruit Express, Just Juice, Fruitini, Mann’s Logo, Arcadian Harvest, Nourish Bowls, Broccolini, Caulilini, Better Burger Leaf, RomaLeaf, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, convenience stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.