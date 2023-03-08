Fresenius Medical Care AG – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.4% Upside

Fresenius Medical Care AG with ticker code (FMS) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 31.48 and 11.66 calculating the mean target price we have 21.69. With the stocks previous close at 19.82 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.4%. The 50 day MA is 18.39 and the 200 day moving average is 18.89. The company has a market capitalisation of $11,167m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

The potential market cap would be $12,221m based on the market concensus.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient’s residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure. The company also develops, manufactures, and distributes various health care products, including polysulfone dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, peritoneal dialysis cyclers, peritoneal dialysis solutions, hemodialysis concentrates, solutions and granulates, bloodlines, renal pharmaceuticals, systems for water treatment, and acute cardiopulmonary and apheresis products. In addition, it develops, acquires, and in-licenses renal pharmaceuticals; offers renal medications and supplies to patients at homes or to dialysis clinics; and provides vascular, cardiovascular, endovascular specialty, vascular care ambulatory surgery center, and physician nephrology and cardiology services. The company sells its products to dialysis clinics, hospitals, and specialized treatment clinics directly, as well as through local sales forces, independent distributors, dealers, and sales agents. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.