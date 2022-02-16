Fresenius Medical Care AG – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.5% Upside

Fresenius Medical Care AG with ticker code (FMS) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 45.52 and 29.98 calculating the average target price we see 36.69. Given that the stocks previous close was at 32.61 this would imply there is a potential upside of 12.5%. The 50 day MA is 32.55 and the 200 moving average now moves to 36.61. The market capitalisation for the company is $19,568m. Company Website: https://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

The potential market cap would be $22,016m based on the market concensus.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient’s residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure. The company also develops, manufactures, and distributes dialysis products, including polysulfone dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, peritoneal dialysis cyclers, peritoneal dialysis solutions, hemodialysis concentrates, solutions and granulates, bloodlines, renal pharmaceuticals, and systems for water treatment; and non-dialysis products, such as acute cardiopulmonary and apheresis products. In addition, it develops, acquires, and in-licenses renal pharmaceuticals; offers renal medications and supplies to patients at homes or to dialysis clinics; and provides vascular, cardiovascular, endovascular specialty, vascular care ambulatory surgery center, and physician nephrology and cardiology services. The company sells its products to dialysis clinics, hospitals, and specialized treatment clinics directly, as well as through local sales forces, independent distributors, dealers, and sales agents. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 4,092 outpatient dialysis clinics in approximately 150 countries. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.