Freeport-McMoRan – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Freeport-McMoRan found using ticker (FCX) have now 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 24 and has a mean target at 45.53. Given that the stocks previous close was at 42.73 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 6.6%. The day 50 moving average is 42.38 and the 200 day moving average is 35.12. The market capitalisation for the company is $57,428m. Company Website: https://fcx.com

The potential market cap would be $61,191m based on the market concensus.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company’s assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. It also operates a portfolio of oil and gas properties primarily located in offshore California and the Gulf of Mexico. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

