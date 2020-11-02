Twitter
Freeport-McMoRan – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.0% Upside

Freeport-McMoRan found using ticker (FCX) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 16 and has a mean target at 19.92. With the stocks previous close at 17.48 this would imply there is a potential upside of 14.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 16.64 and the 200 day moving average is 12.92. The company has a market cap of $25,181m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://fcx.com

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The company also operates a portfolio of oil and gas properties primarily located in offshore California and the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it estimated consolidated recoverable proven and probable mineral reserves totaled 116 billion pounds of copper, 29.6 million ounces of gold, and 3.58 billion pounds of molybdenum, as well as operated approximately 210 wells. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

