Freeport-McMoRan – Consensus Indicates Potential 75.3% Upside

Freeport-McMoRan found using ticker (FCX) have now 21 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 65 and 29 calculating the mean target price we have 47.79. Now with the previous closing price of 27.26 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 75.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 37.02 while the 200 day moving average is 40.2. The company has a market capitalisation of $38,483m. Company Website: https://fcx.com

The potential market cap would be $67,465m based on the market concensus.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The company also operates a portfolio of oil and gas properties primarily located in offshore California and the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 135 wells. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.