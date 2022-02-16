Freeport-McMoRan – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.7% Upside

Freeport-McMoRan found using ticker (FCX) now have 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 55 and 28 with the average target price sitting at 44.85. Given that the stocks previous close was at 42.45 this would imply there is a potential upside of 5.7%. The day 50 moving average is 40.37 while the 200 day moving average is 38.07. The company has a market cap of $64,128m. Visit the company website at: https://fcx.com

The potential market cap would be $67,754m based on the market concensus.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The company also operates a portfolio of oil and gas properties primarily located in offshore California and the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it operated approximately 165 wells. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.